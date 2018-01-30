January 30, 1978, Forty Years Ago January 30, 1978, Forty Years Ago

Sheikh On States

Sheikh Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, called for a dialogue between the Centre and the states to help them acquire more powers. Talking to the media in New Delhi, the Sheikh said that considering the long-term interests of the country, “you have to give more powers to the states. You cannot escape doing this if you wish India to become strong”. He said the states had to be trusted now that the Centre had well-organised forces, including the defence forces and the civil service, to control any tendencies towards independence in the states. He said there was no possibility of the states becoming independent as defence was controlled by the Centre.

JP To Janata

Jayaprakash Narayan asked the Janata Party and its ministers to use the sacred Martyrs Day — January 30 — for “reflection and introspection”. He asked whether their conduct and lifestyles were in accordance with the pledge taken by the party MPs and ministers at Rajghat after the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha poll in March last year. “Have we done all we could to work as a united, purposeful team? Have we done all we could to change our policies so that they benefit the last man? Have we all done all we could to ensure that common citizen feels in his day-to-day experience that indeed the government is concerned, that indeed it is different? I would ask the Janata government and the party to reflect upon these questions, to look inwards, JP said in a statement.

Karnataka Polls

The Janata Party will fight the February Assembly election in Karnataka largely on its own. Out of 224 seats in the state, 222 will be contested by party candidates. One seat, Shantinagar in Bangalore, has been conceded by the Janata to the AIADMK. In one more constituency, Gundlupet, the Janata may support the speaker, Nagaratnamma, if she stands as an independent candidate.

