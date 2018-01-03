January 3, 1978, Forty Years Ago

Congress Splits

The Congress split. The “national convention of Congressmen”, organised by Mrs Gandhi’s supporters, unanimously passed a resolution electing her Congress president. The resolution authorised her to take appropriate steps “to organise the Congress at all levels” in consultation with the seven pro-Indira leaders, who resigned from the Congress Working Committee. The political resolution said: “This convention, representing the Indian National Congress, in which a majority of members of the AICC are also present, in view of its being the truly representative convention of the Indian National Congress and to provide effective national leadership to meet the challenges before the nation and the Congress, unanimously elects Mrs Indira Gandhi Congress President.”

Carter In Parliament

The US President, Jimmy Carter, went up the podium in the Central Hall of Parliament and told a responsive audience of MPs how India and the US could deepen their friendship. Amidst loud applause, Carter spoke about the democratic experience of the two countries and their common beliefs in human values, social justice and peace. Describing himself as a pilgrim to the land of Mahatma Gandhi, Carter expressed confidence that his visit would mark “a new higher state in the steadily improving relations.”

Left Govt In Tripura

A CPM-led Left-Front ministry in Tripura will be installed in office, bringing to an end the two-month-old President’s Rule in the state. The Left Front won 33 seats in the 60-member Assembly. This will be the first Left-Front ministry to assume office in Tripura in post-independence period.

Air India Crash

Mutilated bodies of 19 passengers were picked up 24 hours after an Air India Boeing 747 crashed into sea off Bandra, Bombay taking a toll of all the 213 on board.

