January 25, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Jana Sangh Demands

The Jana Sangh has given a set of demands, saying if these were not accepted by the government soon, it would recommend to the Janata Party to consider non-participation in the elections. Among the demands were: The Emergency must be withdrawn; all political prisoners except those held for economic offences must be released and warrants of arrest against political workers must be withdrawn as also persecutions launched against them; The Prevention of Publication of Objectionable Press Matters Act must be repealed, censorship wound up and Samachar must be converted into an autonomous body; newspapers and journals forced to close down must be allowed to resume publication and the presses sealed by the government should be restored to their owners; curbs on public meetings should be lifted; the ban on various organisations must be withdrawn.

Cong-ADMK Front

The executives of the Congress and the ADMK met and indications are that a front consisting of the two parties and the CPI may materialise in Tamil Nadu to fight the ensuing polls. Indications are seat allocations may ultimately settle down to 21 for the Congress, 15 for the ADMK and four for the CPI.

Sanjay On Elections

Sanjay Gandhi said the Youth Congress will play an “active part” in the coming general election. Although there is no fixed quota for Youth Congress members in the list of Congress nominees, the Youth Congress will be represented in the list, he said.

Two-day Voting

Voting in the elections to the Lok Sabha is likely to be completed in two days all over the country. Arrangements for the elections were discussed at a meeting presided over by the chief election commissioner, T. Swaminathan, and an effort was being made to have the voting in a maximum of two days.