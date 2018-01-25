January 24, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Cow And Calf

Express Front Page forty years ago Express Front Page forty years ago

The Congress led by K Brahmananda Reddi will be allowed to use the “calf and cow” symbol in the Assembly elections in five states and one Union Territory under a ruling given by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). The application of the Indira group will be kept pending until they produced further material that would satisfy the CEC about its claim to the symbol.

Indira To Move SC

The Indira Gandhi-led group is moving the Supreme Court against the CEC order on the symbol. A spokesman for the Congress said the party’s lawyers were getting ready with a caveat to the SC urging that in case the rival party moved an appeal in the Court, no decision should be taken without the Congress presenting its case.

JP And Janata

Jayaprakash Narayan is expected to write an “open letter” to the Janata Party expressing his opinion on its performance since it came to power last March. JP is understood to have gathered enough material for this review through consultations with people from various walks of life , the government’s critics as well as “those in power”. The JP Amrit Mahotsava Trust has decided to present a purse of Rs 75 lakh to JP on March 12, at a conference on “Total Revolution”.

Shah Panel

The Shah Commission filed a second case against Indira Gandhi in the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. The complaint was against Mrs Gandhi’s refusal to take an oath and to testify before the Commission. Mrs Gandhi has to appear before the judge on February 9. The complaint relates to her refusal to take the oath and depose before the commission on January 19.

These are from The Indian Express edition dated January 24, 1978. Copies of the January 25 edition are unavailable

