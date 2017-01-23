January 23, 1977, Forty Years Ago: JP Boosts Democracy

The front page forty years ago. The front page forty years ago.

JP Boosts Democracy

Jayaprakash Narayan said if the newly formed Janata Party consolidated its organisation down to the constituency level and selected the right candidates, “the opposition would be victorious” in the forthcoming elections. The central issue was “dictatorship versus democracy”. A victory for Indira Gandhi, the prime minister, meant a “victory for dictatorship”. On the Janata Party manifesto, JP said: “They must have a socio-economic programme which should attack poverty, inequality and exploitation. But, above all, the programme must ensure that any future attempt to turn Indian democracy into a dictatorship will not succeed.”

Indira Targets Opposition

Indira Gandhi ridiculed attempts of the opposition parties to unite and oppose the Congress and the government without any constructive policy. Addressing a public meeting in Kanpur, her first after the decision to hold Lok Sabha elections, she commended the gains of the Emergency and criticised opposition parties for being negative through this entire duration.

Socialists For Janata

The decision to launch the Janata Party to contest the forthcoming general election was endorsed by the national committee of the Socialist Party. As per the resolution passed by the committee, it will be a constituent of the Janata Party, the other three being the Old Congress, Bharatiya Lok Dal and Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

CJI’s Appointment

With unconfirmed reports that Justice H.R. Khanna, the senior-most Supreme Court judge will be superceded and his junior appointed the chief justice of India, the country’s legal community is agitated. The atmosphere is reminiscent of when three judges of the Supreme Court — Justice Shelat, Justice Hegde and Justice Grover — were superceded in 1973. If Justice Khanna is superceded, it is said he will resign.