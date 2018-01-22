January 22, 1978, Forty Years Ago: A new commission

Express front page forty years ago Express front page forty years ago

The Janata government at the Centre, which has already appointed two commissions, one for religious and linguistic minorities and another for the scheduled castes and tribes, is soon appointing a third commission this one for the backward classes. This announcement is made in a 1200-word election-eve resolution in the form of a “call” to the electorate of the states going to the polls, adopted at the meeting of the national executive of the party. The resolution explained that the three commissions were meant to give justice to these sections which were denied this justice so far.

Roping In China

An attempt to involve China in the harnessing of water resources together with India, Bangladesh and Nepal may be on. This can be gleaned from the way the coming visit to Nepal of Deng Xiaoping, Chinese Vice- Premier, is being projected in Kathmandu. Deng will be the first high-ranking Chinese leader to visit Kathmandu since Chou En Lai was there in 1960. It is also a major foreign visit undertaken by one of the foremost members of the new Chinese leadership since Mao’s death. The official Nepali newspaper, Rising Nepal, said recently that Teng will be coming to Kathmandu, where the “theme of regional cooperation in the sharing of the region’s water resources has been effectively underscored”.

Skyjacker taken down

The first skyjacker in the history of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was overpowered by retired Air Marshal Nur Khan, president of the company. Khan, who had taken the risk of going aboard the plane to negotiate with the skyjacker said to be armed with a pistol and dynamite, suffered a bullet injury in the hip when he grappled with the man. He was operated on in the hospital and was reported to be out of danger. All the hostages, along with the skyjacker, emerged unhurt.

