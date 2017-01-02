January 2, 1977, Forty Years Ago: CPI Warned

CPI Warned

The Punjab chief minister, Zail Singh, has accused the Communist Party of India of practising opportunistic politics and trying to split progressive forces. The CM’s comments came in the wake of the recent strains in the relationship between the Congress and the CPI. The latter has launched a state-wide agitation against price rise. Calling the agitation baseless, Singh said that such a move by the party at this juncture was “mischievous and baseless”. He warned the CPI that attempts to create public disorder would be dealt with firmly.

Pak Nuclear Supplies

The Canadian government has discontinued, with immediate effect, all shipments of nuclear supplies to Pakistan as there was no positive response from Islamabad till January 1, the deadline set by Canada for the acceptance of further upgraded safeguards. According to informed sources Canada had officially conveyed to Pakistan additional conditions in its changed nuclear export policy announced on December 20.

Bloodshed in China

More than one-third of China’s 29 provinces reported widespread violence and intimidation by radical leftists led by Mao Zedong’s widow, Madame Chiang Ching. Evidence was mounting that the so-called “gang of four” led by Ching were engaged in a plot to take over China last summer. In several areas, troops have been called in to quell the factional fighting.

Patch-up Denied

R. Balakrishna Pillai, acting chairman of the Kerala Congress, denied reports that the stage had been set for forging unity between the two groups of the Kerala Congress. Addressing a news conference, Pillai said that there were many hurdles in the way of unity.