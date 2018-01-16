January 16, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Welcoming rebels

Express front page forty years ago Express front page forty years ago

Welcoming rebels

The Janata Party will continue to follow its open-door policy towards Congressmen wishing to join it. The Central leaders, however, are keen to ensure that no one with a tainted reputation will be taken in. In their view, Congressmen who want to contest Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam and Maharashtra, will, however, have to first announce their resignation from the Congress before applying for the Janata ticket. This is being done to ensure that such Congressmen do not apply for tickets in the Congress as well. While the Janata national executive is meeting in Bangalore on January 21 and 22 to discuss the party’s election strategy, it is certain that it will go in for seat adjustment with the CPM in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Ex-minister in Janata

The former minister for parliamentary affairs, K. Raghuramaiah, joined the Janata Party after calling on the party president, Chandra Shekhar in New Delhi. P. Parthasarathy, Lok Sabha MP and former deputy minister, has also resigned from the Congress and joined the Janata.

Indira’s Congress

Mrs Indira Gandhi asserted that the Janata Party was taking the country on the road to economic ruin. It had lost direction. Mrs Gandhi, who was addressing the first state-level convention in Jaipur of rebel Congressmen, called upon her party men to get ready to fight for the removal of the difficulties of the poor.

West Asia talks

President Anwar Sadat authorised an Egyptian delegation to attend peace talks with Israel starting in Jerusalem. US Secretary of State, Cyrus Vance, decided not to go to Jerusalem, and this led to the possibility that Egypt might also stay away. But high-speed diplomatic contacts appeared to have put back on course.

