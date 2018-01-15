January 15, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Blaming The L-G

Express front page forty years ago Express front page forty years ago

Blaming The L-G

A grand design seems to be emerging from the testimony of a group of officers to the Shah Commission considered close to Indira Gandhi and her son, Sanjay Gandhi, to pin the blame for most of what happened in Delhi during the Emergency on the then Lieutenant Governor, Kishan Chand, and some lesser functionaries. This group comprises R.K. Dhawan, former DIG of Delhi Police, P.S. Bhinder, former secretary to the L-G, Navin Chawla, and the ex-chairman of DDA, Jagmohan. This was confirmed from the testimony of Dhawan, who would have the commission believe that it was Chand who had taken the decision to arrest veteran leader Bhimsen Sachar.

Satpathy Prosecution

Gangadhar Rath, counsel for former Orissa chief minister Nandini Satpathy, submitted before a division bench of the Orissa High Court that the prosecution of Satpathy under Section 179 of the IPC for refusal to answer questions put by the Investigating Officer in the corruption case registered against her “constituted testimonial compulsion prohibited by the Constitution”. Rath contended that sub-section II of Section 161 of the CrPC did not cast any obligation on the accused person to make any statement, far from making a true statement before the police. The expression “any person” does not include a person accused of an offence.

Joshi’s Resignation

The leadership issue has taken an unexpected twist in Madhya Pradesh. Five ministers of the non-Jana Sangh bloc met and resolved to urge the Janata high command to allow Kailash Joshi to continue as chief minister. The no-changers’ stand assumed great political significance in view of Health Minister Raj Narain’s statement that the leadership question had been decided in haste. Narain’s statement is believed reflect the wishes of a powerful section of the Janata central leadership.

