January 14, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Charan Singh to PM

In a letter to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Bharatiya Lok Dal chief Charan Singh said he did not leave the Congress because he wanted to be chief minister but “because a breach of faith had been committed”. In a report filed by a news agency, Mrs Gandhi was earlier quoted to have said, “In some states parties were formed for no idealistic reason but because of personal rivalry.” The report said she cited the example of Charan Singh in UP who formed the BKD on a very personal matter that he should be the chief minister.” Singh now writes, “Unable to agree on the choice of a leader, opposition parties urged upon me more than once to shoulder the responsibility”, adding that he refused to become the CM and had no intention of leaving the Congress. Singh said he even withdrew from the leadership contest of the Congress legislature party and proposed C.B. Gupta’s name because of persuasion by “prominent confidants of yours (Mrs Gandhi’s)” — Uma Shankar Dikshit and Dinesh Singh.

Hegde freed

The Karnataka government revoked detention orders against Ramakrishna Hegde of the Congress (O), also leader of opposition in the State Legislative Council, socialist leader J.H. Patel, Congress (O) leader C.M. Ibrahim, and labour leader, Suryanarayan.

CPM appeal to CPI

The CPM politburo appealed to the leaders and ranks of the CPI to do some serious heart-searching and abandon its policy of collaboration with the Congress.

PM on free Press

The prime minister said the Press should play a responsible role by adopting a self-imposed code of conduct if it wanted to enjoy freedom. What was prevalent before the Emergency was licence and not freedom, Mrs Gandhi said, while talking to journalism students of Pune University.