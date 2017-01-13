January 13, 1977, Forty Years Ago: MPs Released

Chandra Shekhar, member of the Rajya Sabha, and Mohan Dharia, member of the Lok Sabha, were released from prison. The detention orders against them were revoked on January 12.

CPI On Congress

Any reexamination of the party’s relationship with the Congress in the wake of recent political developments was rejected by the CPI. Explaining his party’s stand, N. Rajasekhar Reddy, a party secretary, told a press conference that the question would not even be discussed at the central committee meeting in Bangalore as its basic stand vis-a-vis the Congress had not changed. Reddy did not agree that the party was divided or there were two opinions in the party on certain issues. This report, he felt, was inspired by vested interests. The quarrel in the party was only a “wish”, he contended. Reddy said when Emergency was proclaimed, the party had supported it though it was critical of its repressive measures.

Daoud Blames Paris

Palestinian guerilla leader, Abu Daoud, arrived in Algiers after four days in detention in France and accused France of a two-faced foreign policy. Daoud, suspected to have organised the 1972 Munich attack on Israel’s Olympic team, accused French agencies of collusion with Israeli intelligence. “My arrest was a political act, if one knows that there are in France certain agencies which have direct relations with the Israeli intelligence services,” he told the Algerian Press Service on his arrival in Algiers. Daoud was in Paris for the funeral of Mahmoud Saleh, a Palestinian militant shot outside his Latin Quarter bookshop, when he was arrested.

IMF Aid For Vietnam

The International Monetary Fund has approved its first loan to Vietnam with US consent. An equivalent of $35 million was being issued to the Hanoi government.