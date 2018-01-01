January 1, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Urs govt dismissed

Express archive Express archive

The Centre dismissed the Devraj Urs ministry and clamped President’s rule in Karnataka. The President signed the proclamation under Article 356 taking over the State’s administration and dissolving the State assembly a few minutes before the year ended. The decision to impose President’s rule in Karnataka, which has remained the scene of serious fighting between rival Congress factions during the last several months, was taken by the Union Cabinet after receiving a report from the governor. Karnataka will have elections towards the end of February and till then the governor, Govind Narain, will run the state administration on behalf of the Centre. The governor concluded that Urs had lost majority after carrying a physical verification of the MLAs.

Carter’s India trip

India and the US will ring in the New Year with the historic visit of President Carter, the third ever US head of state to visit India. President Carter comes in a climate of warms relations between India and America with the promise of further strengthening of ties between the two countries.

Nuclear safeguards

India is understood to have decided not to accept the full-scope safeguards on which the supply of nuclear materials from the US is sought to be made conditional. This is of great significance in view of the likelihood of the discussions on the future nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

Basu for federalism

West Bengal CM Jyoti Basu is seeking more powers for the states. His suggestion aims at denuding the Centre of all subjects except those of defence, foreign affairs, currency, communications and economic coordination. He wants the word “Union” to be replaced by “Federation” and favours an amendment to the Constitution so that India is described as a “federal” structure.

