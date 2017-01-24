January 24, 1977, Forty Years Ago: Janata Launched

The Janata Party was launched in New Delhi with Morarji Desai as its chairman and Charan Singh as deputy chairman. The party formed by the coming together of the Old Congress, Jana Sangh, BLD and Socialist Party, will have three general secretaries. They are: L.K. Advani (Jana Sangh), Surendra Mohan (Socialist Party) and Ram Dhan (former general secretary of the Congress Parliamentary Party). A national committee, consisting of as many as 27 members, will be the top decision-making body of the new party which wants to contest the forthcoming general elections in all states. Besides the office-bearers, the members of the national committee will be: Asoka Mehta, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Biju Patnaik, C.B. Gupta, Chand Ram, Chandrashekhar, H.M. Patel, K.S. Thakare, Mrinal Gore, N. Sanjiva Reddy, Nanaji Deshmukh, N.G. Goray, P. Ramachandran, Samar Guha, Sikandar Bakht, A. Sridharan, P.C. Sen, Karpoori Thakur and Shanti Bhushan (treasurer).

JP Speaks On Polls

Jayaprakash Narayan said that the government’s decision to hold general elections should not blind the people to the fact that the choice is nothing less than between democracy and a fascist type of dictatorship. Jayaprakash Narayan, who was addressing a news conference convened to mark the launching of the Janata Party, said that the increasing restiveness of the people and criticism from abroad had persuaded the government to take the decision to go for general elections.

Brahma Prakash Free

Choudhary Brahma Prakash, former chief minister of Delhi, was released from detention. Brahma Prakash said he had decided not to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections. He might, however, reconsider his decision if he was asked by the Janata Party high command to contest the elections.