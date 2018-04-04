Forty Years Ago: April 4, 1978

The CPM had correctly assessed the political situation in the country at its Madurai Congress six years ago and spoken about “the emerging authoritarian trends” but then it failed to correctly assess the conflict between the ruling parties representing the class. The CPM had correctly assessed the political situation in the country at its Madurai Congress six years ago and spoken about “the emerging authoritarian trends” but then it failed to correctly assess the conflict between the ruling parties representing the class.

Hyderabad: 9 Shot

The Army moved into the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad to help police in quelling the mounting mob violence. Amidst repeated police firings in different parts, which resulted in the death of nine persons, a 12-hour curfew was clamped around 12.30 pm. The day was observed as “Hyderabad bandh” on the call given by four Opposition parties to protest the “police behaviour” against a couple, which sparked off series of riots. Inspector-General of Police K Ramachandra Reddy told the media that the Army was patrolling the disturbed areas and assisting the police force in quelling the riots. The disturbance was widespread all along the metre-gauge line from Faluknama to Jamia Osmania railway stations. Mobs laid siege to the Charminar police sub-divisional office and after tear-gas and repeated baton charges proved ineffective, police opened fire killing one person on the spot.

CPM Party Congress

The CPM had correctly assessed the political situation in the country at its Madurai Congress six years ago and spoken about “the emerging authoritarian trends” but then it failed to correctly assess the conflict between the ruling parties representing the class. This one major assessment was made at the 10th party Congress, which formally began. The CPM had warned then that the “existence of all political parties is being threatened. Those who swear by the Constitution, who stand by the parliamentary path as well as others, all realise that constitutional liberties including the right to vote are no longer secure”.

H N Kunzru Dead

Pandit Hriday Nath Kunzru, founding member of the Servants of India Society, died in Agra. He was 90. Kunzru, who was staying at his ancestral home, had had a second stroke of paralysis. He was a member of the Indian Legislative Assembly (1927-30) and of the Indian Constituent Assembly and Provisional Parliament (1946-52).

