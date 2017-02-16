Orbital momentum

Space projects are long-term and span multiple governments. But the prime minister’s applause for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s achievements like the Mangalyaan mission may have given fresh energy to the launch vehicle programme. Isro has established a solid reputation as a cheap but reliable bulk carrier of satellites to earth orbit. The polar launch vehicle which has now placed 104 (almost all foreign) satellites in orbit is the result of a shrewd focus on launch services, which are in short supply. Demand will increase as satellite swarms and cheap personalised devices become popular, and bulk launchers like Isro can look forward to a window of opportunity.

But the window will close when entrepreneurs like Elon Musk begin to offer reusable launch vehicles which glide back to earth. These will slash launch costs dramatically, while Isro’s own reusable vehicle Avatar remains on the drawing board. In the interim, Isro may wish to probe other revenue streams — the services and technologies which space projects always spin off — to subsidise hard science and prestige projects like Mangalyaan.

Satellite communications networks generate remote sensing and GPS data and deliver media, telecommunications and telemedicine. Besides, the design and fabrication of space vehicles can spin off products and technologies of great value in industry, like refractory materials and compounds designed to withstand the hostile environment in space, or inside a rocket engine. Technologies and hacks are constantly developed for communications, imaging, telemetry and remote sensing which can find application in diverse industries, from mining to taxicab aggregation. Space industries are perceived to work mainly for the national interest, but the commercial possibilities are immense. Having made its mark in the launch vehicle market, Isro could consider developing new revenue streams. As space is privatised and commercialised, it will make a difference to its prospects.