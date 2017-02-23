February 23, 1977, Forty Years Ago: PM on MISA Repeal

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said in Guwahati that withdrawal of the Emergency or the repeal of the MISA and the Prevention of Publication of Objectionable Matters Act have nothing to do with the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. She said lifting of the Emergency would impede the process of discipline and order achieved during the last 19 months.

Indira Still India

Congress President D.K. Barooah said that he stood by his old affirmation that “Indira is India and India is Indira”. He recalled that he made that statement when an attempt was made to dislodge her from prime ministership through “undemocratic means”. Jagjivan Ram was present on that occasion as was Y.B. Chavan and both of them had applauded, he said.

Revolt In Congress

Two former presidents of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Shiv Charan Gupta and Brij Mohan, and six Congress MLAs and one Independent MLA from Haryana joined the Congress for Democracy (CFD). Among those from Haryana who have joined the CFD is Bhajan Lal, MLA from Adampur. Gupta and Mohan issued a statement condemning “the black deeds” in Delhi, including the killing by police firing of “dozens of citizens” in the Turkman Gate area.

Janata Probe Promise

If the Janata Party is voted to power, it will take the very first opportunity to order judicial inquiries into all allegations of corruption and administrative improprieties to expose the “hundreds” of Watergate scandals dotting the scene in the country during all these years of Congress misrule, Morarji Desai, the Janata Party chairman, said in Bangalore. Desai explained that the main thrust of the party’s manifesto was to remove fear from the minds of the people.