Four years to go

It would be patronising to declare that Indians are content with the women’s cricket team having made it to the finals of the Women’s World Cup. This they had done already in 2005 with an equally dedicated set of players and a quarter of these facilities. It would be a pegging down of expectations from a proud, skilled set of cricketers if the team is offered consolatory platitudes about having done well enough to reach the threshold of the world title. It will be plain disrespect to an outstanding effort from the team if the country doesn’t nurse the regret of a missed opportunity for a week or two, and then vow to settle for nothing but the Cup in New Zealand four years later.

The mainstreaming of women’s cricket as a professional sport lies not in being satisfied that the Indian team won many hearts — any Indian team owns the country’s hearts and doesn’t need to win any affection — but in heated discussions of a series of what-ifs after a valiant but second-best effort.

What if Mithali Raj hadn’t set off on that doomed single. What if Poonam Raut had taken the review sooner. What if Veda Krishnamurthy had practised some caution in shot selection. What if Deepti Sharma had batted higher up. Comparisons with the men’s game are frowned upon, but cricketing folklore ought to build up antagonists like Miandad and Shrubsole who broke Indian hearts, for the eventual triumphs to taste that much sweeter.

India inherits an exciting team of from Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami — who received unparalleled love and loyalty from Indians back home at the fag end of their career. But the biggest homecoming for this glorious team is not to “well done, proud of you” placards, but to a systematic plan for the next four years to get the Cup that was nine runs away, after an honest cricketing postmortem of a lost final.

