Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s rationale for the system of surveillance being put in place in government schools in the capital is to “make the whole system transparent and accountable” and “ensure the safety of kids”. Disturbing incidents in the National Capital Region’s schools, including the alleged murder of one student by another in Gurgaon, and the rape of another in Delhi, have led to a justifiable concern among parents and the community at large over student safety. The CM’s announcement that promised each parent a real-time view of their children while in classroom by accessing the footage from CCTV cameras, however, is unlikely to address the underlying cause for that concern. Moreover, the move could have unintended consequences that threaten more harm than good to a society in transition.

A policy which relies on surveillance to assure parents goes against one of the foundations of a modern education system. Trust between parents on the one hand, and teachers and educational institutions on the other is essential to the smooth functioning of schools. By making teachers, and other school employees, the object of constant scrutiny, the message being sent out is that the trust deficit between them and parents cannot be bridged. That message becomes all the more worrying given the fundamental social and pedagogical challenges that face school education today. The information age, where children are increasingly able to access the store of knowledge on the internet, demands that the nature of the classroom and the teacher evolve. The recent incidents of assault and murder, by students against students, are also a sign that matters of sexuality and violence need to be addressed and explored early on. These challenges require students, parents, school authorities and the government to work together. Technological aides are not necessarily the best solution to a problem with layers of complexity.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s fondness for the camera, hidden or otherwise, is not new. It has, in the past, suggested people record acts of corruption on hidden cameras, asking citizens to turn vigilante anti-corruption crusaders. A system of constant surveillance is indeed a deterrent. The architecture of prisons the world over is based on the principle that wrong-doing decreases when people are observed. The same logic, however, must not apply to schools. By criminalising both students and teachers, the government is discouraging a dialogue on the very issues it seeks to address.

