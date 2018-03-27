Just not cricket

The sheer callousness and nonchalance with which they carried out the act of ball tampering were such that, the sanction seems a let-off, more so as the evidence here was incriminating. The sheer callousness and nonchalance with which they carried out the act of ball tampering were such that, the sanction seems a let-off, more so as the evidence here was incriminating.

For once, even the feverishly parochial Australian supporters are muted, and concur with the rest of the world that Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft deserved more stringent punishment than what the ICC, the international governing body of cricket, eventually decreed — a one-Test ban and 75 per cent match fee respectively. The sheer callousness and nonchalance with which they carried out the act of ball tampering were such that, the sanction seems a let-off, more so as the evidence here was incriminating. It was flashed on the television, and not a case of a suspicious umpire or a distraught adversary.

This utter lack of excuse and defence makes Smith’s a uniquely significant, and equally inscrutable, case — not even the shrewdest of defence lawyers would have espoused Smith’s cause, for there’s proof, motive and then the confession, everything pointing out to a pre-meditated, orchestrated crime. Not a rush-of-the-blood crime of passion — as it’s with the excessive appealing, over-the-top celebrations of occasional shoulder nudges. And to think that Australians were fussy about the overturning of South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada’s ban and rode the moral high horse when South Africa captain Faf du Plessis got away with just a hefty fine for applying minty saliva to shine the ball in 2016. The latter is a tactic employed by all teams, but using the sticky tape to alter conditions of the ball is one reserved for blatant cheating. Furthermore, it involved not just a bowler or skipper, but an anonymous “leadership” group, beside the all-too evident involvement of three players — Smith, Bancroft and substitute, Peter Handscomb. But the ICC went strictly by the book — in that sense they’re myopically bound by their laws, some of which are dated and warrants revision. The Smith incident was a perfect time for the ICC to demonstrate its foolproof stringency to the violators and set a strong precedent. It didn’t.

But the rest of the cricketing world wouldn’t be as lenient. Several sponsors of Australia’s cricket team are already mulling on withdrawing their sponsorship. So are the franchise bosses of the IPL, given the stain they will carry to the league, especially for a team like Rajasthan Royals, returning after a two-year suspension, to be led by Smith. Or for Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Australia vice-captain David Warner. The hard-bitten corporate world is less forgiving than the ICC. Most unforgiving, though, will be their own karma. Smith, even if he were to break every record in Test cricket, would carry to his last day in the sport the shame of what transpired in Cape Town.

