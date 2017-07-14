July 14, 1977, Forty Years Ago: HM On Emergency

A look at the front page of July 14, 1977, Forty Years Ago A look at the front page of July 14, 1977, Forty Years Ago

Home Minister Charan Singh said there was no question of forgiving anyone for sins committed during the Emergency. He said Article 352 of the Constitution, which empowers the government to declare an Emergency, should be removed. Singh was forthright in his condemnation of the Congress regime and Mrs Gandhi during the Emergency. He referred to Hitler and said he had brought in his dictatorship for realising his grandiose plans for boosting his country’s prestige and influence.

Consensus President

Leaders of all political parties joined hands to file the nomination paper of Neelam Sanjiva Reddy for the presidential election ensuring his victory. Among those who proposed Reddy’s name for the nation’s highest office were Prime Minister Morarji Desai and the leader of the opposition, Y.B. Chavan.

No Padma Awards

Prime Morarji Desai announced in the Lok Sabha that his government has decided to discontinue the institution of civilian awards like Bharat Ratna and other Padma awards. The PM said the government had the question examined whether the institution of civilian awards was in conformity with Article 18 of the Constitution. The Attorney-General advised that on a harmonious interpretation of the word “title” in clause one of Article 18 as well as clause 2 and 3 thereof the awards would fall within the prohibition of grant of titles and would be “contrary not only to the letter, but spirit of 18(1)”.

Uranium From US

Twelve tonnes of enriched uranium, to be used as fuel at the Tarapur atomic reactor, arrived in Bombay by air from the US. Chairman of the Atomic Power Authority, J.C. Shah, said the consignment would be taken to Hyderabad by road where it would be fabricated for use at the Tarapur station.

