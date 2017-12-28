A truce to build on

So far in this election, however, it can be said that the Congress has looked far more energetic, and the BJP’s citadel has seemed much breached. So far in this election, however, it can be said that the Congress has looked far more energetic, and the BJP’s citadel has seemed much breached.

Something rare happened in Parliament on Wednesday. Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley stood up in the Upper House and made a statement on the disparaging remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against former PM Manmohan Singh and former Vice President Hamid Ansari in the course of the Gujarat campaign. The PM had insinuated a conspiracy against the BJP, hatched over a dinner at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s home, starring the senior Congress leaders and a delegation from Pakistan.

The PM “in his speeches did not question, nor did he mean to question, the commitment to this nation” of either Singh or Ansari, said Jaitley. Also in Parliament, his colleague, Vijay Goel, distanced the Modi government from comments by Union Minister of State Anant Kumar Hegde in Karnataka, which will host the next big election, threatening that the BJP is “here to change the Constitution”. On cue, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad welcomed the government drawdown and proferred a peace offering of his own.

The Congress dissociated itself from any comments made by a member that may have hurt the dignity of the prime ministerial office, said Azad, in a barely veiled reference to Aiyar’s “neech” remarks earlier. The government’s swallowing of its words, including and especially those of the PM, and the Opposition’s meeting it halfway may well be choreographed moves scripted in the backroom and intended to salvage the remains of this parliamentary session. They are unusual — and heartening — nevertheless.

A degree of antagonism is built into government-Opposition relations and these rituals of hostility even serve a valuable purpose, keeping the Opposition alert and the government accountable. But parliamentary democracy is also about reaching across the aisle, for the sake of national interest, and matters more quotidien. Then, again, campaign rhetoric tends to get nastier, more bitter.

Yet, if it hurts the dignity of either the speaker or the person at the receiving end in lasting ways, it imperils the across-the-aisle give and take in between elections. It is welcome that both the Modi government and the Congress-led Opposition have acknowledged that they need to find a way to talk to each other again. This is especially so since the relationship between the two has not been healthy or good. It got off to a poor start, with the BJP, after its heady 2014 victory, repeatedly declaring its goal of a “Congress-mukt Bharat” and have worsened since. PM Modi’s innuendo of something anti-national being served for dinner in Aiyar’s home was startling in its intended disrespect for the political opponent, and yet also unsurprising.

There are important assembly elections scheduled for 2018, to be followed by parliamentary polls in 2019. But even as they confront each other, the Congress and the BJP must acknowledge that their roles in the constitutional system require of them a basic reciprocity, and civility. Wednesday’s thaw must deepen in the new year.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App