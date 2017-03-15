Forty Years Ago, March 15, 1977: The George Campaign

The George Campaign

Hundreds of followers of Socialist leader George Fernandes from various states, including trade unionists from Bombay, students and Lohiaite teachers from Delhi University and youthful supporters from elsewhere, have landed in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, to carry out a spirited campaign for George in his absence. Students of the Bihar University daily wheel around a tableau depicting a Tihar jail cell with a cardboard figure of George Fernandes in handcuffs behind iron bars. The handcuffs and prison bars also form the dominant theme of the Janata Party posters in this constituency. Alice Fernandes, mother of George Fernandes, is also here to campaign for her son. Her other son, Lawrence Fernandes, now out of jail, also arrived to lend a helping hand in electioneering for his brother, George, who, in absentia, is facing Congress and CPI nominees.

Bail Denied

Additional Sessions Judge O. N. Vohra dismissed the bail application filed by George Fernandes, facing charges of conspiracy in the Baroda dynamite case.

JP’s Gandhian India

Jayaprakash Narayan congratulated the people for having dispelled in just two months the fear that had gripped the country and exhorted them to vote for the Janata and “make India free”. “My vision is of a free, progressive and Gandhian India” and “the Janata Party is pledged to this vision,” he said. He assured the people that “once the elections are over, I will myself launch a crusade to set up a people’s committee at every level for ensuring that the pledges are honoured.”

Indira On Emergency

Indira Gandhi said people who seemed to think the “Emergency will be restored” after the election were not aware the “Emergency is not something that can be enforced frequently”. She said, during the Emergency, some excesses had been committed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now