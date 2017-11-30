Gabbar escapes

The return of Gabbar and his daring horseback escapades were part of a Congress campaign gimmick. The return of Gabbar and his daring horseback escapades were part of a Congress campaign gimmick.

“Jab bachcha raat ko rota hai,” Gabbar Singh boasted, “ma kehti hai so ja, so ja nahin toh Gabbar aa jayega.” In Sholay (1975), the terror of the iconic villain was put to an end by the armless Thakur’s boot, before the most wanted daku in cinemadom was handed over to the police. On Tuesday, though, in Surat in Gujarat, Gabbar escaped, even as his henchmen were arrested for creating fear among the public. The return of Gabbar and his daring horseback escapades were part of a Congress campaign gimmick.

In a bid to take forward Rahul Gandhi’s out-reach out to traders — he dubbed GST the “Gabbar Singh Tax” — a Congress councillor and some youth Congress members dressed up as dacoits, with fake rifles and ammunition as part of the ensemble. The idea was to make an issue of the alleged inconvenience GST has caused to traders. The Surat police, however, was not amused and arrested many of the participants. The police may have been right to worry about the anxieties that could be triggered if the public continued to see men dressed as Indira Gandhi-era dacoits, armed with costume weaponry no less. But even if the gimmick had remained on script, crucial questions persist.

No prizes for guessing who Gabbar is supposed to be. But who is Thakur, his prime nemesis? The leader of a party with once mighty hands, perhaps. And are the youth leaders with whom the Congress has an “understanding” quite as dashing as Jai and Veeru in taking on Gabbar? There is one character in Sholay, however, for whom there are no easy parallels in Gujarat’s election. Where is the unafraid and independent, vivacious and fast-talking tangewali? Where, pray, is Basanti, in an election that seems to be playing to a spiritless script? More than guns and horses, words and their meanings swing elections.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App