Forty Years Ago, September 9, 1977: Riots in Lucknow

The front page of The Indian Express on September 9, 1977. The front page of The Indian Express on September 9, 1977.

Two persons have died and about one dozen seriously injured are admitted in hospital in renewed cases of firings, stabbings and arson in riot-affected West Lucknow, which continues to remain curfew bound. Patrolling by the UP police and the PAC is going on and elaborate arrangements have been made for the last Friday of Ramazan. Over 300 arrests have been made so far.

Soviets to make steel

The Soviet Union is understood to have offered a loan of 200 million roubles for setting up an export-based steel plant in India. The offer is believed to have been made during discussions between the visiting 15-member Soviet delegation and the Union Minister for Steel, Biju Patnaik. A protocol was signed by the leader of the delegation, Valdmir Litvinenko, and secretary in the Ministry of Steel and Mines for “strengthening the collaboration between India and the Soviet Union in the field of ferrous mettalurgy and allied technology”. This comes as an anti-climax to recent reports that Soviet assistance for the expansion of the Bokaro steel plant was being dispensed with and a US firm was being approached for the latest technology.

Reddy recovering

President Sanjiva Reddy is making satisfactory progress after the operation he underwent on his left lung at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Medical Centre in New York. According to current indications, Reddy may have to remain at the hospital for at least 10 days.

Pakistan elections

The Pakistan National Alliance demanded a categorical assurance from martial law authorities about holding general elections on October 18 as scheduled. PNA Secretary General Ghafoor Ahmed told the media after a four-hour long meeting of the nine-party alliance that any postponement will be opposed.

