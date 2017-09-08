Forty Years Ago: September 8, 1977: Shah Commission

Front page of The Indian Express on September 8, 1977. Front page of The Indian Express on September 8, 1977.

The evidence collected by the Shah Commission showing how Indira Gandhi misused the official media to further her election prospects in March this year is strong enough to have Mrs Gandhi and several of her Congress minions disqualified from electoral politics for six years, according to sources in the Shah Commission. Misuse of government-controlled media by the Congress government before and during the March Lok Sabha poll will be one of the first cases to be taken up by the Shah Commission for public hearing later this month. The Commission has received affidavits from the heads of government media units, Samachar, and several newspaper editors detailing how the government threatened and browbeat them into playing up Congress election prospects even after the Emergency was relaxed and elections announced.

US-China relations

Chinese Vice-Premier Deng Xiaoping said efforts to normalise diplomatic relations between China and the US suffered a setback during the visit of the US Secretary of State, Cyrus Vance. In an interview with the Associated Press, Deng said the Vance discussions represented a retreat from proposals advanced by the former president, Gerald Ford, and the former secretary of state, Henry Kissinger. Ford promised in December 1975 that if re-elected he would break diplomatic relations with Taiwan and establish them with Peking. Vance discussed the setting up of a US liason mission in Taiwan and a full diplomatic mission in Peking, but the Chinese rejected that. Though the Chinese regard Taiwan as an internal problem that permits no foreign interference, they would take into consideration the special conditions prevailing in Taiwan in trying to solve the problem with the US.

Fountain collapse

The red sandstone fountain, which stands to the left of Vijay Chowk, collapsed in the national capital. The tall projection and the bowl developed cracks and broke into pieces. The fountain, one of a twin, was a New Delhi landmark being part of the Central Secretariat Complex, built by Herbert Baker in the 1920s.

