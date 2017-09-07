Forty Years Ago: September 7, 1977: India-China Relations

Front page of The Indian Express on September 7, 1977. Front page of The Indian Express on September 7, 1977.

China sent feelers to New Delhi that it would like to send a goodwill mission to India. New Delhi’s reaction has been cold because it feels in an open society like India, a mission from Beijing will have a freer contact with the people and better response from them than a similar mission from India to China. The government is also of the opinion that a stage has not yet been reached where the two countries could exchange such missions because China is averse to even discussing the vacation of the Indian territory it occupies. Not much importance is being given to an interview of a Chinese vice foreign minister with an Indian journalist that negotiations can begin to demarcate the border between the two countries.

CPM On Indira

E.M.S. Namboodiripad, general secretary of the CPM, reiterated his demand for the prosecution of Indira Gandhi. He said the arguments that there were no laws to arrest her were “childish”. There were evidences against her and the very fact that she had cut at the root of the Constitution during the Emergency was to “book” her, he said.

Schumacher Dead

E.F. Schumacher, economist and author of Small is Beautiful died at a hospital in Romont, Switzerland on September 4. He was 66 and had made his home in England.

Little Red Guards

Thousands of little Red Guards took an oath of allegiance before the Mao Zedong mausoleum as China began preparations for the first anniversary of its founder’s death. Raising clenched fists, the guards — some aged only nine — swore to follow Mao’s revolutionary line and learn his works. Bearing wreaths and gently singing the Internationale, the children lined up with older members of the Communist Youth League on the massive Square of Heavenly Peace.

