Forty Years Ago, September 1, 1977: Bhutto Arrest

Indian Express front page on September, 1977 Indian Express front page on September, 1977

The former prime minister of Pakistan, ZA Bhutto, may be arrested and tried before a specially constituted court for political murders and treason. One of the main charges against him is he was responsible for the creation of Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign state. Diplomats say General Zia-ul-Haque is weighing the pros and cons and only after he is satisfied that Bhutto’s arrest would not lead to further complications would he take the fateful step. Bhutto has warned that if he is arrested, the consequences for the country may be unpredictable. If he arrests Bhutto, the general will also have to postpone the elections he had promised to hold on October 18.

President’s Residence

President Sanjiva Reddy is likely to shift his residence from his present North Court suite in Rashtrapati Bhavan to a bungalow on the President’s Estate. The choice is likely to fall on No 1, President’s Estate, a bungalow with its entrance on Sardar Patel Marg. The late Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed used to live there when he was minister for agriculture. This was the house the builder of New Delhi, Edward Lutyens, had built for himself. He lived there for 15 years as he went about the task of constructing the rest of what was then called the Government House and the secretariat complex.

Patel For RBI

IG Patel is taking over as governor of the Reserve Bank in December. Patel, now holding a UNDP assignment, paid a visit to the RBI headquarters. According to reliable sources, the purpose of his visit was to familiarise himself with the working of the RBI and with its officials. At the time of the exit of the former RBI governor, K.R. Puri, Patel was tipped as the successor but his contractual obligations with the UNDP held him from accepting the post immediately. Patel’s term with the UNDP is ending in November.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App