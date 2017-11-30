Forty Years Ago, November 30, 1977: Official Stabbed

The front page of The Indian Express on November 30, 1977. The front page of The Indian Express on November 30, 1977.

The sporadic attack on Indian diplomats the world over spread to Washington yesterday when 35-year-old S.S. Koteswar, assistant director of purchase in the supply wing of the Indian embassy, was stabbed by an assistant who escaped. Koteswar’s condition was described by the hospital as “serious but stable”. Detectives and the FBI told reporters that the stabbing could have been the act of a member of the American chapter of Anand Marg. “That is the only lead we have just now,” they said. The Anand Marg, which claims a following of 5000 in the US, issued a statement denying any connection with the incident.

RS Debates Sabotage

Home Minister Charan Singh said in the Rajya Sabha that the government suspected the hands of organised groups and individuals behind the recent acts of sabotage in the country. The minister the government had no definite proof about the individuals, parties or groups which were responsible for such activities. Shyamlal Gupta, a Janata MP, wanted the government to inquire whether Sanjay Gandhi and Youth Congress as well as Anand Margis were behind such acts. Charan Singh said it was for police organisations like the CID and CBI to find out there was any pattern behind the incidents of sabotage.

West Asia Talks

Egypt gained the support of the US and the United Nations for the preparatory West Asia peace talks to be held in Cairo at the invitation of President Anwar Saadat. The US government and the UN Secretary General Kurt Waldheim announced that they would send delegates to the talks in Cairo.

JP’s Surgery

Jayaprakash Narayan underwent a minor surgery at Jaslok Hospital in Bombay for the removal of a blood clot in the graft that was inserted in his right hand at Seattle, US, recently. JP’s condition was satisfactory, according to his secretary, Abraham.

