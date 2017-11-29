Forty Years Ago: November 29, 1977: Cyclone toll is 20K

The front page of The Indian Express on November 29, 1977 The front page of The Indian Express on November 29, 1977

Official sources put the toll in cyclone-hit Diviseema at 20,000. The sources said Diviseema and 150 populous villages stuck by the tidal wave of November 19 had turned into a mass graveyard. No one knew the fate of 4,000 labourers who had come from the upland areas for harvest work. The officials said they had been able to locate nearly half of Diviseema’s one lakh inhabitants.

PM on Farakka deal

Intervening in a debate in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Morarji Desai declared there has been no sell-out because of the Farakka agreement while Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram asserted that agreement provided for equitable distribution of water on the basis of the requirements of India and Bangladesh.

Janata wins bypolls

The Janata Party won both the assembly bypolls in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat won the Chhabra seat by a margin of over 32,000 votes.

Red Fort time capsule

Operations to dig out the time capsule buried outside Red Fort began without much fanfare. As CPWD workers mounted the “grab machine”, an indigenous digging device (worked by a pair of bullocks), Union Education Minister, P.C. Chunder, who had announced in Parliament on July 5 last that the capsule would be dug out and its contents made public, arrived at the site. The capsule — a 10,000-word document carrying a record of events in the country’s history — had triggered of widespread public debate ever since it was buried on August 15, 1973. It was prepared to mark the silver jubilee of the country’s independence. The contents, kept secret, were prepared by a team of historians. The first draft was prepared by S Krishnaswamy, a professor of history at Madras Christian College. Doubts have been raised about the veracity of the historical facts supposedly contained in the document.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App