Forty Years Ago, May 9, 1977: Janata On Allies

The Janata Party may have a coalition with the Akali Dal but not with the CPM in Punjab. In West Bengal, the question of a coalition with the CPM is still open. In Tamil Nadu, the Janata Party will go it alone. If any party wants to have an alliance with that party, they will have to talk to the state committee. In Jammu and Kashmir, the party will have no alliance with the National Conference. Janata told Sheikh Abdullah that he could join the Janata Party. In Orissa, talks are on with the CPM. Nanaji Deshmukh, general secretary of Janata, said Madhu Limaye and B.S. Nahar have been sent to Calcutta for talks with the CPM. He said the report that the state leadership does not want an alliance with the CPM was just a rumour.

Bengal Talks

The Janata Party, CPM and its allies in West Bengal will have discussions “with an open mind” to work out the basis of a possible electoral alliance to contest the ensuing assembly poll, said Jyoti Basu. According to Basu, Madhu Limaye had said that the Janata Party wanted to fight unitedly with the CPM and its allies in the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal. Limaye also accepted his suggestion that the two sides should hold talks immediately “without any precondition and with an open mind”.

Dinesh Quits Cong

Dinesh Singh and eight other well-known Congress leaders have resigned from the party. In his resignation to the newly elected Congress president, Dinesh Singh has said that after the Lok Sabha poll debacle, he had hoped that the party would be able to get to the root of the many crucial causes that had threatened its very existence and that there would be greater realism in the Congress leadership. However, the AICC session that ended on May 6 revealed that democratic functioning had still not returned to the party, Singh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now