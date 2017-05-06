Forty Years Ago, May 6, 1977: TA Pai Attacks Sanjay Gandhi

T.A. Pai, minister for industries in the Indira Gandhi government, launched a blistering attack on Sanjay Gandhi and the men around him, who ran the affairs of the nation during the Emergency, at the first day of the All India Congress Committee. Pai said the Congress debacle began with the Chandigarh session of the party when efforts were made to project Sanjay Gandhi. The debacle was completed at Guwahati when an attempt was made to substitute the Youth Congress for the Indian National Congress. Pai said Sanjay Gandhi had become the leader of the Congress party and de facto authority in the government. He had access to all files without any responsibility and decided on promotions and appointments of ministers. Everybody, Pai said, escaped responsibility for his actions by saying instructions came from “above” or from the “palace”. The ministers who refused to meet him were subjected to harassment. Pai said the so-called caucus, which misbehaved to please one person, had either control of the prime minister or “claimed” to, where even the PM was helpless to act justly.

SC Notice To Union

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Union of India to show cause why a writ petition challenging the Constitution 42nd Amendment Act should not be admitted. The amendment, according to the petitioner, Nirmal N. Saigal, a local businessman, destroys the basic features of the Constitution as laid down in the decision of the Supreme Court in the Keshavananda Bharati case.

Dasmunshi’s Plea

The Congress leadership was urged at the AICC session to appoint a committee to investigate ‘‘who did what in the name of the Congress in the last few years”. In making the plea, P.R. Dasmunshi, president of a Youth Congress faction, said that “one Maruti cannot destroy the Congress”. Why should he as a Congressman “carry the stigma?”

