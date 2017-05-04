Forty Years Ago, May 4, 1977: New Janata Panel

Morarji Desai, Charan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee are among the six ministers who figure in the working committee of the Janata Party. The other ministers included in the Janata Party’s top decision-making body are Raj Narain, L.K. Advani and P. Ramachandran. The Janata Party chairman announced the names of 31 persons nominated to the 40-member panel. He will announce more names after the Congress for Democracy formally joins the Janata Party. Nanaji Deshmukh, Madhu Limaye and Rabi Ray will be general secretaries of the party while C.B. Gupta, former chief minister of UP, will be treasurer. Asoka Mehta, P.C. Sen, Piloo Mody, Mrinal Gore, Lakshmi Kanthamma, Karpoori Thakur, Sundar Singh Bhandari and Viren Shah have also been nominated.

Hamid Dalwai Dead

Hamid Dalwai, leader of the Muslim Satyashodhak Samaj, died in Bombay after a prolonged illness. Born in 1932 in a Konkan village, Dalwai came to Bombay after matriculation in search of a job. In 1946, he joined the Rashtriya Seva Dal. He came under the influence of socialism and became a follower of Ram Manohar Lohia. An urge to relieve the Muslim community of its outdated concepts and foster amity between Hindus and Muslims led Dalwai to form the Muslim Satyashodhak Samaj. A writer in Marathi, his best-known work is the novel Indhan.

Illicit Liquor Deaths

Twenty five people died after consuming illicit brew mixed with methyl alcohol in Bombay. Another 62 persons were hanging between life and death, according to the report. Police has arrested three persons including one Shyam Raj Balkrishan Yadav alias “Butter”, described as Ghatkopar’s biggest bootlegger, having his own illicit distilleries at Ram Nagar and Powai. Most of the victims were slum dwellers from Golibar and Vikhroli Park in Ghatkopar.

