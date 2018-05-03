Forty Years Ago, May 3, 1978: Gherao to be illegal

The front page of Indian Express on May, 3, 1978 The front page of Indian Express on May, 3, 1978

Go-slow and gherao will be illegal under the new comprehensive Industrial Relations Bill approved by the Union government. The bill, which is scheduled to be introduced in Parliament, also renders any strike illegal unless 60 per cent of the employees of an industrial unit express their resolve to go on strike through a secret ballot held under the supervision of Registrar of Trade Union. The final draft of the bill approved by the Cabinet also incorporates several changes in respect of other provisions in the earlier drafts, particularly in relation to the definition of the worker, registration of unions and appointment of outsiders as office-bearers. The Cabinet also approved the Employment Security and Miscellaneous Provision Bill, which seeks to protect the rank and remuneration of all these employees who are not covered by the Industrial Relations Bill.

India-Kabul ties

India has conveyed to the new government in Afghanistan its desire to continue its traditional policy of friendship and close ties. The Indian Ambassador S K Singh called on President Nur Mohammad Taraki in Kabul last evening and conveyed to him India’s decision to recognise the new regime. He stressed that relations between the two countries, irrespective of personalities at the helm in either country, continue to be based on a deep understanding on international and regional issues as well as close bilateral cooperation. Pronouncements made by the new government indicate that both countries share an abiding faith in non-alignment. Meanwhile, authoritative sources have said that the death toll in successful coup against President Mohammad Daoud’s government was much higher than previously reported.

Latif to head IAF

Air Marshal Idris Hasan Latif is being appointed as the next chief of the Air Staff in succession to Air Chief Marshal H Moolgavkar, who will retire on August 31.

