Forty Years Ago, May 2, 1978: New Afghan govt

India recognised the Communist-led government in Kabul, which came to power last week after a bloody coup in which President Mohammad Daoud, his brother Mohammad Naim and members of his cabinet lost their lives. The new “Democratic Republic of Afghanistan,” under Nur Mohammad Taraki, president of the Khalq party, requested the Indian embassy in Kabul to recognise the regime. The Soviet Union was the first country to accord it recognition, followed by Bulgaria and Cuba. A spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry, described Taraki as President of the Revolutionary Council and head of government.

Riots in Agra

The army has been called out to assist civil authorities and guard vital installations in riot-torn Agra, which has been placed under curfew. A government spokesman said the police resorted to firing at two places as a result of which one person was killed and several injured. He said the troops would be replaced as soon as police and PAC reinforcements reached there. The trouble started when about 50 people, mostly belonging to the Jatav community, assembled in the compound of the district court. The demonstrators were demanding the release of all those arrested in connection with processions they had been taking out since the Ambedkar jayanti, punishment of the guilty and a special inquiry into the police.

Sen to meet Desai

P C Sen will discuss with the prime minister, Morarji Desai to discuss the problems arising out of mass desertion of refugees from Dandakaranya to West Bengal in New Delhi on Wednesday. Sen said he would have wide-ranging discussions with Desai. He would also discuss the question of his resignation from the Janata Party. Sen agreed to visit Delhi to meet the PM at the request of a team of West Bengal MPs who met Sen at his residence.

