Forty Years Ago, May 11, 1977: Ten States To Vote

The Indian Express front page on May 11, 1977. The Indian Express front page on May 11, 1977.

The countdown for assembly elections in 10 states began with the election commission announcing that the last date for filing nominations was May 18. Polling will take place between June 10 and June 14. Four states and two Union Territories will have a one-day poll (Orissa, Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Pondichery), four states, a two-day poll, and two others (UP and Bihar) will hold elections over three days.

Congress’s churn

D.K. Barooah and Siddhartha Shankar Ray denied that they had any plans to leave the Congress as speculated by a section of the press. Meanwhile, Karan Singh wrote to the new Congress president that last week’s AICC session revealed that the present power structure in the party had learnt little from its defeat and seems impervious to the tremendous political transformation that had taken place in the country.

NATO Talks

Barely 24 hours after the conclusion of the seven-nation meeting of the industrialised nations, 15 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation gathered in London to discuss ways and means to unite western countries militarily and politically. The problem before them is that a major portion of their earnings is consumed in defence preparedness to warn off the Soviet Union and its allies. NATO leaders resolved that while keeping themselves militarily alert, they would spare no pains to reach some meaningful agreement with East Europeans on peaceful co-existence. The lead was given by the US President Jimmy Carter, who, by adopting a typical carrot and stick policy, warned the Soviet Union not to make threats.

Raipur On TV Map

Raipur came on the television map of the country when a one-KW transmitter was commissioned by Union Industries Minister Brij Verma.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now