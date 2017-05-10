Forty Years Ago, May 10, 1977: Carter To Desai

Indian Express paper, May 10, 1977. Indian Express paper, May 10, 1977.

US President Jimmy Carter has written to Prime Minister Morarji Desai, suggesting a dialogue between America and India. The initiative comes in the wake of several official and unofficial messages from America for a closer relationship between the two biggest democracies in the world. Carter praised Desai’s speech at the co-ordinating bureau of non-aligned countries. Desai had said “India will remain non-aligned in the real sense of the term” and that “non-aligned members should so conduct themselves as not to give the impression that they were a bloc like any other bloc”. Desai had also said: “The struggle for true independence of the human spirit must go on until the right to liberty in a new world order becomes a universal phenomenon.” India’s relationship with the US had deteriorated in the wake of Washington’s tilt towards Pakistan during the Bangladesh war.

Oil In Kaveri Basin

The Canadian Asamera group has spudded its first offshore oil well in the Kaveri basin, off the Tuticorin coast. The Asamera group had been offered the continental shelf block covering the Kaveri basin for offshore oil exploration. The group has a 35 per cent partnership with the Asamera company in the venture.

CFD In Janata Panel

Jagjivan Ram and H.N. Bahuguna, leaders of the Congress for Democracy (CFD), were appointed members of the Janata Party working committee. Janata president Chandra Shekhar also appointed Rama Krishna Hegde the fifth general secretary of the party. The others are: Nanaji Deshmukh, Madhu Limaye, Rabi Ray and Singh Nahar.

Jaitley Quits

Arun Jaitley, student leader, resigned from the working committee of the Janata Party. He expressed gratitude to Chandra Shekhar but requested to be relieved as he desires to work in the Vidyarthi Parishad.

