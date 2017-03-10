Forty Years Ago, March 9, 1977: JP on Janata PM

Jayaprakash Narayan foresaw “no difficulty in choosing a prime minister”, if the Janata Party was voted to power. In his view, it is “not a democratic way of doing things” to name the prime minister before the people had given their verdict. Morarji Desai, Jagjivan Ram or Charan Singh could be elected prime minister, he said. Or there could be someone from the South. JP, who was discharged from Jaslok Hospital, Bombay, in the morning, said he was feeling very weak and exhausted. His kidneys had been damaged beyond repair during his four-month detention at Chandigarh but he had no insinuations that the damage was deliberate, he told a questioner. JP was confident that the Janata Party would win. He said: “Last time it was in favour of Mrs Gandhi; this time the wave is overwhelmingly in favour of the Janata Party.” The current wave, he added, was also far stronger, far more genuine, than the one that had given an overwhelming majority to the Congress in 1971.

CFD’s Poll Plea

Jagjivan Ram, chairman of the Congress for Democracy asked the people to remove the Indira Gandhi government if they wanted to establish peoples’ government in the country. He reminded the people that it was their last chance to regain their freedom which they had lost during the past 20 months in which the citizens were virtually made dumb.

Giri’s Appeal

V.V. Giri, former president of India, appealed to the people to vote according to their conscience in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. In a press statement, Giri made it clear that he had not come here to take any active part in the Lok Sabha elections. “I do not belong to any political affiliation,” he said.

(A copy of ‘The Indian Express’ dated March 10, 1977 could not be found. These are excerpts from the issue date March 9, 1977.)