Forty Years Ago, March 7, 1978: Vasantrao To Be CM

Vasantrao to be CM

The Maharashtra Governor, Sadiq Ali, invited the Congress leader Vasantrao Patil to form a government in the State. N K Tirpude, Congress (I) leader, will be deputy chief minister. Patil told newsmen that the swearing-in ceremony would be held at 11 am on March 7.

Assam’s Janata CM

A Janata ministry in Assam headed by Golap Chandra Barbara will be sworn-in at Dispur. Barbara called on the governor, L P Singh, and informed him that the joint meeting of the Janata legislature party and its electoral ally — the Plains Tribal Council of Assam (PTCA) — had elected him as its leader.

Hua on India

Chinese Communist Party chairman and premier, Hua Guofeng has said that relations between India and China can be further improved if serious efforts are made on both sides. The people of India and China wanted improved relations, Hua said in a report on the government’s work presented to China’s Parliament. Hua said China supported proposals to make the Indian Ocean a peace zone, South Asia a nuclear-free zone and Nepal a zone of peace. Peking and Moscow must continue to argue on matters of principle, but this should not impede normal state relations. The two countries were once friendly neighbours. Their debates on matters of principle, he added, have been “provoked by the Soviet leading clique through its betrayal of Marxism-Leninism… The fact that the relations have sunk to such a low point today must be traced to the socialist-imperialist policy pursued by this clique.”

Delhi-Moscow Deal

India and the Soviet Union decided upon a wide programme of collaboration, including the setting up of a 600,000-ton alumina project, modernisation of the Bokaro and Bhilai steel plants and cooperation in oil exploration in Tripura.

