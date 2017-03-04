Forty Years Ago, March 4, 1977: Indira attacks Janata

In a virulent speech at Shivaji Park in Bombay, Mrs Gandhi denounced the Janata Party as a freakish amalgam of “dangerous, irresponsible, unprincipled elements” who were out to destroy the edifice of progress she had begun to build in the country. Referring to Jayaprakash Narayan without naming him, Mrs Gandhi said there was “one individual” who had been going around the country saying this was the last election. The Janata Party, she said, had acquired new supporters who were past masters in the art of deception. Then attacking the RSS, she said, it was an RSS man who had assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, she added, the philosophy of the Jana Sangh was based on the RSS mentality, she alleged. And now they talk about Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, she said.

Malign oppn: Cong

V.B. Raju, general secretary of the AICC, criticised opposition’s statement that if the Congress returned to power, the fate of the people would be worse than what they had experienced under the British. Raju said: “It is impossible to conceive of more irresponsible and unpatriotic utterance coming from those who have enjoyed the fruits of independence abundantly. Now out of office or having been frustrated in their attempts to gain office, they seem to derive a perverse satisfaction in damning and damaging the image of our country.”

Minister joins CFD

Prabhudas Patel, deputy minister for Agriculture and Irrigation in the Union Cabinet, resigned from the government and the ruling party and joined the Congress for Democracy (CFD), according to CFD sources. Patel was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 1971 poll from Dabhol constituency. He did not figure in the list of Congress candidates for the forthcoming election. As a result of the fresh delimitation, the Dabhol constituency had been reserved for the Scheduled Castes.