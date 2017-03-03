Forty Years Ago, March 3, 1977: Hooch tragedy

The Ahmedabad illicit liquor tragedy toll reached 100. One hundred and five others are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Many people under treatment have lost their sight. So far five persons, including two ring leaders of the illicit trade racket, have been arrested.

PM focus on stability

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, addressing an election meeting in Gujarat, stressed that the country needed political stability. She claimed the country had made spectacular economic gains during the last 15 months and said given political stability nothing would stop India racing forward. The prime minister said her party’s victory would be a victory of the poor, of workers, farmers, students and intellectuals.

Janata on JP’s ailment

Willy Brandt, the former West German chancellor, was refused permission by the government of India to visit Jayaprakash Narayan when the latter was ill and under detention. The Socialist International had made an unofficial request for this visit “on humanitarian grounds’’ by a delegation led by Brandt. The request was turned down, according to Surendra Mohan, Janata Party general secretary. Mohan told newsmen that there should be an impartial judicial inquiry into the circumstances under which JP had become permanently disabled. Dr Karan Singh, Union health minister, and V.B. Raju, the Congress general secretary, should apologise to the nation and join in demanding this inquiry, he said. Mohan referred to the accusations made by Singh and Raju about the opposition exploiting the illness of JP for political ends.