Forty Years Ago, March 29, 1978: Kissa Kursee Ka case

Amrit Nahata, MP, said that V C Shukla had used threats to make him withdraw his case in the Supreme Court against the Union government. Nahata, who was deposing before O N Vohra, additional and district sessions judge, as the first prosecution witness in the trial of the Kissa Kursee Ka case, said Shukla had attempted to “persuade, pressurise and threaten” him into withdrawing his writ petition and other applications the SC relating to the non-issuance of certificate for exhibiting the film and its forfeiture by the government. What led him to withdraw the case in July 1976, however, was the advice of some advocates that justice would not be done to him by the SC during Emergency.

Indira inspired film

The “morally unscrupulous” conduct of Indira Gandhi as a politician had inspired Amrit Nahata to produce the film, Kissa Kursee Ka. Nahata said the film was an allegorical documentary depicting how the great expectations entertained by the people had been totally shattered.

Bihar’s OBC quotas

Union health minister Raj Narain has backed the decision of the Karpoori Thakur government in Bihar to reserve 26 per cent of government jobs for backward sections. Raj Narain said that Bihar was not the first state to go in for such reservations. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh had reserved government jobs for backward classes.

UP RS polls

K C Pant, AICC general secretary, was elected to the Rajya Sabha after 11 rounds of counting of votes. Nine Janata Party candidates and the only Congress (I) nominee, Kamlapati Tripathi, leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, were also declared elected. Among the nine Janata candidates were Surendra Mohan, Sheikh Abdur Rehman, Jagdish Prasad Mathur and Narendra Singh.

