Forty Years Ago, March 2, 1978: Maharashtra Govt

Express front page on March 2, 1978

The Janata Party, which is the largest single party in Maharashtra, is looking forward to being invited by the governor to form the government in the state. The party is also waiting for the developments in the Congress, which because of the present balances of forces in the state, can have an impact on the stability of any government that may come up in the state. The Janata, with 99 seats out of 288 in the Assembly, wants to form the government with the support of the CPM, PWP, two Republican Party groups and 15-odd independent members. In this way, the party can crawl up to the 145-seat mark which gives it a bare majority.

Janata In Assam

The Janata Party, which has emerged the single-largest party in Assam, will form the government in the state with the support of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM). The Janata Party general secretary Madhu Limaye met CPM leaders — E M S. Namboodiripad, Pramode Das Gupta and P Sundarayya — to discuss cooperation between me two parties The Marxist leaders assured Limaye that the CPM will support the Janata-led governments in Assam and Maharashtra from outside. With all the 126 results available, the Janata with a tally of 54 seats, has emerged as the single-largest party in the new Assembly.

PM on Language

Prime Minister Morarji Desai said that the mother tongue of the child should be the medium of education at all stages and efforts should be made to develop all the regional languages in the country. He said the Constitution of India had provided for Hindi to be the link language because it was understood by 60 to 70 per cent of the people in the country. However, he was sure that promotion of Hindi would strengthen the other Indian languages as most of them had a common base in Sanskrit which was itself the richest language. In fact, it was English that would weaken regional languages, the prime minister added.

