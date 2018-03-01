Forty Years Ago, March 1, 1978: Maha Hung House

Front page of Indian Express on March 1, 1978 Front page of Indian Express on March 1, 1978

The Janata Party is in a dilemma over the government formation in Maharashtra, where it has emerged as the single largest party with 98 seats. A decision whether the party should stake a claim to form the government will be decided after the state leaders meet in Bombay and hold discussions with other groups, which may be ready to support a Janata-led government in the state. The Congress and Congress-I have finished with 69 and 62 seats respectively.

Janata Budget

Coal, power and a wide range of manufactured goods will cost more, according to the Union budget presented by the finance minister, H M Patel. The central budget proposals for 1978-79 envisage levy of a new duty on generated electricity, excise duty on coal, substantial rise in the rate of the omnibus excise duty from two per cent to five per cent ad valorem and a special duty of five per cent of the basic excise duties collected at present on items in the central excise tariff. The FM proposed to bridge a budgetary gap of Rs 975 crore, partly from the sale of gold from government-held stocks next year.

No Winners In Assam

No party in the 126-member Assam assembly is likely to gain absolute majority either on its own strength or in collaboration with its electoral ally. The Janata Party, with 48 seats, has emerged as the largest single party in the assembly. With only eight more results to come, the Janata, with the PTCA, its ally, was 12 short of absolute majority.

Indira’s Claim

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi said she had no intention of returning to Parliament in the near future. She told the Australian Broadcasting Commission that while she was not in Parliament, she was still the leader of the country’s opposition. “I am leading the opposition. I am the only opposition,” she said.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya