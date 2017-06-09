Forty Years Ago, June 9, 1977: Desai At CHOGM

Addressing the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London, PM Morarji Desai spoke about the problems bothering the world’s rich and poor nations, the gap widening between the haves and have-nots. “The post-war world proved to be a world of growing awareness of ourselves. It has revealed cracks in our civilisation, which call for repair if we have to protect the world against upheavals and misery,” he said in a philosophical speech. He said the problems between the haves and the have-nots were the problems of humanity. “We can solve them by single-minded devotion to the cause of humanity,” he said.

Koirala’s Ill Health

Nepali Congress leader and former prime minister, B.P. Koirala, who is under arrest in Kathmandu, has been permitted by King Birendra to travel abroad for medical treatment, according to a press release from the king’s principal press secretariat. The press release said doctors “examined him and reported that Koirala suffers from symptoms strongly suggesting narrowing of carotid artery with possible clot formation”. Koirala was under arrest since he arrived from self-exile in India on December 30.

Case Against Sanjay

The CBI registered a case against Sanjay Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, N.D. Tewari, and former excise minister, Swami Prasad Singh, on a charge that they had committed penal offences in connection with the malafide detention of some liquor contractors of Uttar Pradesh during the Emergency.

Kissa Kursi Ka Theft

Two of the accused persons in the case of the theft of Kissa Kursi Ka, a film produced by Amrit Nahata, MP, have made their confessional statements. Their statements were recorded by the metropolitan magistrate, Bharat Bhushan. Sanjay Gandhi has already been given bail in the case.

