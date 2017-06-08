Forty Years Ago, June 8, 1977: PM In London

Prime Minister Morarji Desai said he was ready to sign the nuclear non-proliferation treaty if those who already possessed nuclear weapons were prepared to renounce them. “But they have no business to tell me I should not have them,” he said. He reiterated India’s policy not to have nuclear weapons “whatever may be the conditions in the world”. “How did you learn to be so patient and yet humorous,” asked a newsman at the end of Desai’s 45-minute press conference. “Freedom from tension which I learnt during my 19 months in prison,” he replied. “You are a true Gandhian,” said another newsman. “I am trying to be one,” Desai replied. Desai refused to commit himself on any touchy issue.

IPS Officers Meet

Officers of the Indian Police Service, representing the entire cadre of nearly 2,000, exhorted peers to admit to atrocities committed during the Emergency instead of passing responsibility to their subordinates. There was much heart-searching; appeals were made to those who were involved with the “terms of reference of the Shah Commission” to provide truthful evidence.

It Was Suicide

Inspector-General of the Delhi Police, Bhawanimal, told a news conference in Delhi that all the evidence collected so far in connection with the death of Lt-Col T.S. Anand, the father-in-law of Sanjay Gandhi, showed that this was a case of suicide. “We have not come across any evidence to prove that it was murder,” he said.

Statehood For Goa

Shashikala Kakodkar, who was sworn in as the chief minister of the new Maharashtrawadi Gomantak government of Goa, Daman and Diu, told a press conference that her immediate task was to pursue the statehood issue with the Centre.

