Forty Years Ago, June 7, 1977: Nagarwala probe

The government announced comprehensive terms of reference for the Jagmohan Reddy Commission that it has set up to inquire into the six-year-old Nagarwala affair. Justice J. M. Reddy, a former judge of the Supreme Court, will inquire into the entire chain of events commencing with the taking out of a sum of Rs 60 lakh from the State Bank of India, Parliament Street branch, on May 24, 1971, by Ved Prakash Malhotra, the then-chief cashier of the branch, including the subsequent criminal proceedings against R.S. Nagarwala and his death. The commission, the government said in a press note, has been appointed because it is necessary to ascertain whether there was on the part of any public servant or person in authority, one, a deviation from any rule or established procedure; two, or any suppression of, or commission to verify any relevant fact or circumstance in connection with the chain of events. That the Janata government intended to set up the Commission of Inquiry into the Nagarwala affair, which shot into the headlines in 1971 and left a trail of unanswered questions behind it, was made clear by it in Parliament soon after it took over.

Janata For States

To fulfill all the promises in its manifesto, the Janata Party has to have a majority in the state assemblies and even in the civic bodies, and as a consequence, in the Rajya Sabha, the party President, Chandra Shekhar, said in Delhi at his first election meeting in the Capital at Nanakpura, The Janata Party chief said that for the removal of poverty, an improvement in education, etc., the Janata PArty must come to power (to tackle the subjects on the state list).

Heady Promise

An independent candidate from Dewas constituency in Madhya Pradesh, in his election manifesto, promised to make available bhang ganjaat palak and methirates in the vegetable markets.

