Forty Years Ago, June 6, 1977: JP’s Advice

Jayaprakash Narayan said that the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsha Vahini was an organisation dedicated to achieve social transformation by fighting every injustice and exploitation. Giving his blessings to the newly-formed Vahini branch at the Express Towers in Bombay, JP said only through a relentless fight would one be able to attain total revolution. The Total Revolution Day was celebrated with more than 100 Vahini members taking a pledge and marching in a silent procession to Nariman Point. JP outlined the tasks for Vahini members. He said there were already movements to end the disparity between the rich and the poor, to establish socialism and secure workers’ rights. But these would not end casteism and communalism.

Goa MLA Missing

Leo Velho, who was re-elected on a Congress ticket to the Goa Assembly from Navelim, is reported to be missing. His wife has lodged a complaint with the police about his being missing. Congress circles allege that Velho has been “kidnapped” by the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party to get him to defect. Congress sources said that Velho returned to his house after a get-together of elected Congress candidates. According to his wife, he left the house at 3 a.m. in the company of some people. Since then, he has been untraced.

Pak Opposition

Pakistan’s Opposition leader, retired Air Marshal Asghar Khan, complained of maltreatment when he was released after 11 weeks in jail. He said he was thrown out of his prison bed early morning, pushed into a car, driven non-stop 450 km from Sahiwal jail to Rawalpindi and dumped outside his Tehrik-e-Istiqlal office in his night clothes. Air Marshal Asghar, 57, was one of the last detained leaders of the nine-party Pakistan National Alliance released following the first talks between the government and the Opposition to end political unrest.

