Forty Years Ago, June 28, 1977: Karnataka Crisis

Congress Chief Minister Devraj Urs moved to direct confrontation with the Congress high command by sacking food and forest minister, K.H. Patil, who took over as PCC chief at the behest of the central parliamentary board. He then installed S.B. Nagaral, a victim of the high command’s “package deal”, in the ministry. Patil’s dismissal was caused by the chief minister’s resentment of the high command’s decision to appoint him the PCC chief despite Urs’s appeal to get the post filled through election.

Free Hand To CBI

Home Minister Charan Singh told the Lok Sabha that the CBI has been instructed to arrest persons, however high and mighty, if there was sufficient ground of suspicion of their involvement in “acts of commission” during the Emergency. The CBI, which was investigating several “acts of commission” by responsible persons, could waive procedural formalities, he said.

Vinoba To Indira

Acharya Vinoba Bhave presented four of his books to Indira Gandhi. They are: Sthitprasnyadarshan, Ashtadashi (dealing with the message of the Upanishads). The Essence of Christian Teaching and The Essence of Koran. He wrote on the fly leaf of each book, “Shri Indiraji Ram Hari 26-7-1977.” The Acharya does not sign his name.

Piloo Mody On MISA

Piloo Mody has written to PM Morarji Desai, opposing the proposed use of MISA to deal with profiteers and hoarders. “It is unimaginable that members of the Janata Party, especially ministers, should even harbour, much less express publicly, such an idea that they cannot govern the country without resorting to that draconian and fascist law,” he wrote. Mody says the remedy to the price rise, especially of essentials, lies in taking drastic decisions on economic, fiscal and monetary policies.

