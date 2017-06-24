Forty Years Ago, June 24, 1977: Sheikh’s Criticism

Indian Express front page, June 24, 1997 Indian Express front page, June 24, 1997

Sheikh’s Criticism

Sheikh Abdullah criticised Home Minister Charan Singh and Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram for their recent speeches in Srinagar which he characterised as “hostile propaganda” and “a campaign of abuse, vilification, slander and character assassination”. The Sheikh reacted sharply to Charan Singh’s charge that the National Conference was to blame for the acts of lawlessness in Kashmir. “This statement of the Home Minister takes away our faith in the avowals of democracy made by the Janata Party and belies its much-trumpeted claims of being the guardians of the people’s rights and liberties,” he said.

Carter’s Peace Plan

US President Jimmy Carter defined the three-fold goal of current negotiations with the Soviet Union for the demilitarisation of the Indian Ocean. These were to prevent any further buildup of military presence; prior notification of movements there and reduction in the level of military presence.

Rajan Case

A majority of students in Kerala, responding to a call from the Opposition, boycotted schools and colleges over the Rajan episode. Clashes between rival students and stoning of buses have been reported. Seven police officers were committed by a sessions court to trial in the Rajan murder case. All seven suspended police officials were produced before the magistrate, who furnished them with copies of the plan and location of the isolated Kakkayam crime branch police camp where engineering student P. Rajan was allegedly killed following torture on March 2, 1976.

Janata Turmoil

The Central Parliamentary Board of the Janata Party disapproved of its leaders issuing contradictory statements and expressed the view that such practices would not help the healthy growth of the party.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App