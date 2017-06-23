Forty Years Ago, June 23, 1977: J-K Polls On Schedule

Indian Express front page, June 23, 1997 Indian Express front page, June 23, 1997

Union Law Minister Shanti Bhushan told the Lok Sabha that there was no proposal before the Election Commission to postpone the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir. He assured the House that the government would not approach the EC for the postponement of the elections for June 30, July 2 and 3.

Postpone Polls: Ram

In Srinagar, Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram told the media that the situation in Kashmir was not conducive to the holding of free and fair elections. However, he said he was not aware of any recommendation from the state governor, L.K. Jha, for the postponement of the elections.

UP Janata Woes

Janata MP Ram Dhan charged the central leadership of interfering in the election of the leader of the legislature party in UP. He said that contrary to the party High Command’s announcement, central observers Charan Singh, Raj Narain and Madhu Limaye, “fully participated” in the leadership election. Ram Dhan, who contested the election, lost to Ram Naresh Yadav, said Janata general secretary Nanaji Deshmukh issued a “whip” to the Jana Sangh members not to vote for anyone other than Yadav.

Uranium For Tarapur

The American supply of enriched uranium for Tarapur is “fully resolved” and the US Ambassador to India, Robert Goheen, believes the shipment will start “soon”. President Jimmy Carter was expected to recommend to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission that shipment request from India be met.

Cong Dissidence

The crisis in Maharashtra Congress legislature party further deepened when another attempt to bring about a rapprochement between the official wing and the dissidents failed to yield any fruitful outcome.

